HAIL to provide airfield ground lighting system for Noida airport

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Honeywell Automation India Ltd (HAIL) will provide the airfield ground lighting system for the Noida International Airport.

The contract covers the supply, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of the system on runway 10L-28R and the associated taxiways at the airport, which is expected to start commercial operations early next year.

In a release on Monday, HAIL said its visual aids will play a crucial role in helping aircraft maneuver the tarmac in difficult weather conditions and will support landing and on-ramp safety.

The system uses 'intelligent lighting' technology, which makes the ground taxi process easier for pilots. It will also help pilots improve their own situational awareness by automatically switching lights on and off based on information shared by aircraft surveillance and tracking systems with tower controllers.

In the first phase, the airport in Uttar Pradesh will have one runway and one terminal, with a capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually.

Once all the four phases are completed, the airport's total capacity will rise to 70 million passengers per year. PTI RAM HVA