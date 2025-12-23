Hajime Aota appointed new Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of Hajime Aota as the new Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group effective from January 1, 2026.

Prior to his appointment in India, Aota served as Executive Officer, Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd, and Chief General Manager, Corporate Strategy Center (CSO) at the company's global headquarters in Japan, where he led corporate strategy, sustainability initiatives, and digital strategy, the company said in a statement.

He brings extensive experience in corporate strategy, corporate planning, and new venture business development within the automotive sector and has held several senior leadership roles across key global markets, including Japan, the US and the UK, it added.

On his appointment, Aota said,"Leading Yamaha in India is a significant responsibility, and my focus is on strengthening the brand by delivering products that seamlessly combine Yamaha's global engineering excellence with the evolving needs of Indian riders." India is one of the world's most dynamic and diverse two-wheeler markets. The rapidly evolving aspirations of Indian consumers, especially the youth, align strongly with Yamaha's focus on premium products, innovation, and a customer-centric approach, he added.