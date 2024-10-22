HAL gets new Director Finance

Bengaluru, Oct 22 (PTI) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Barenya Senapati as its new Director (Finance).

He joined HAL in 1995 and has a rich experience of 29 years. Senapati has served in varied roles at Divisional level and at Corporate Finance, the company said.

Prior to his present appointment as the Director (Finance), Senapati was holding the position of Executive Director (Finance) at Corporate Office and handling all Finance and Accounts related functions of HAL, it said in a statement.

According to HAL, Senapati played an active role in obtaining the Maharatna status for HAL, which is a historical milestone for the Company.

He played a key role in finalisation of several contracts for supply of Fighter Aircraft and Helicopters, it said. "He is also instrumental in finalisation of the pricing of Repair and Overhaul activities carried out by HAL which constitutes a substantial revenue stream." PTI KSU ROH