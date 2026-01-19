Halder Venture debuts on NSE with nearly 5 pc gain

Kolkata, Jan 19 (PTI) City-based agri-processing and rice miller Halder Venture Limited on Monday made its debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), with its equity shares locked at the upper circuit, nearly 5 per cent higher.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 272.35 on the NSE, up Rs 12.75, or about 5 per cent, from its previous close of Rs 259.60 on the BSE on Friday.

Halder Venture was first listed on the Calcutta Stock Exchange in 1984 and later on the BSE mainboard in 2016, before entering the NSE. The company had registered revenue of Rs 800 crore in FY25.

The NSE listing follows the successful completion of a court-approved corporate restructuring, under which several group companies were amalgamated with Halder Venture Limited. As part of the process, the company also acquired the Haldia unit of K S Oil Limited, adding significant edible oil processing capacity and strengthening its manufacturing footprint in eastern India, supported by the unit's proximity to Haldia Port.

Going ahead, the company said it plans to expand its presence across Asia, Africa and Europe, while deepening its domestic footprint in rice, edible oil and vegetarian protein meal segments. It is also eyeing opportunities in value-added organic foods, agri-tech initiatives, product innovation and sustainability-led growth.

A total of 1,24,38,135 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, representing the company's entire paid-up equity share capital of Rs 12.43 crore, have been listed on the NSE mainboard. PTI BSM NN