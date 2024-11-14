Haldia Petro signs pact to enhance phenol production capacity

Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) Haldia Petrochemicals Limited (HPL), a part of The Chatterjee Group (TCG) owned by Purnendu Chatterjee, on Thursday said that it has signed a license amendment with Lummus Technology to expand phenol production capacity.

Under the agreement, phenol production capabilities will increase from 300 kilotonnes per annum (KTPA) to 345 KTPA.

The company said the capacity expansion aligns with HPL's ambitious growth strategy to support the chemicals industry. "In line with greenfield investment of Rs 4,500 crore in West Bengal, HPL will also focus on cumene and acetone production to meet the rising domestic demand and foster downstream growth", the company said.

Wholetine director and CEO of HPL Navanit Narayan said, "Our collaboration with Lummus has enabled the company to enhance production capabilities and address India's expanding demand for phenol and acetone." PTI dc RG