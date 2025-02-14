Haldiram promoters, JIIF invest Rs 16 cr in Almonds Ai

Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) Snacks company Haldiram and JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF) on Friday announced a Rs 16 crore investment in Almonds Ai, a loyalty and rewards entity.

Venture Catalysts, Ever Grow Capital, Nine ALPS, and other investors also participated in the funding which will be used by the company to accelerate research and development, team expansion and enhancing product offerings, a statement said.

*** Rebel Foods aims 15-minute deliver food * Rebel Foods is all set to take on Swiggy and Zomato with a quick commerce service promising to deliver in 15 minutes.

The internet restaurant platform has started the 'Quickies' app in the financial capital and promises to deliver items such as wraps, pizza, burgers, lunchboxes, biryanis and desserts, according to a statement.

*** Tata Technologies rolls out gender diversity-focused hiring campaign * Tata Technologies on Friday launched a gender diversity-focused hiring campaign to induct women on a career break to restart their careers.

The 'Reignite' campaign championing diversity is aimed at empowering talented women to reconnect with their professional aspirations through structured training, mentorship, and real-world project experiences, the company said in a statement. PTI AA SHW