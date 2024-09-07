Hamirpur targets 2.50 lakh litre milk per day production

Hamirpur (HP), Sep 7 (PTI) The Hamirpur district administration has set a target of producing 2.50 lakh litre milk every day, Deputy Commissioner Amarjeet Singh said on Saturday as he pitched for more participation from people in animal husbandry.

Singh asked officials of Animal Husbandry Department, Rural Development Department, Cooperative Department and Milk Federation to promote milk production in the district and ensure good prices for milk to cattle farmers.

The state-of-the-art milk plant being set up at Dhagwar in Kangra district at a cost of Rs 250 crore will also greatly benefit cattle farmers of the district, he said.

He also directed the concerned officials to motivate more and more people, self-help groups and cooperative societies to join animal husbandry.

The Deputy Commissioner said that according to the 2018-19 census, there were 19,789 cows and 97,246 buffaloes in the district. According to a survey, about 1.90 lakh litres of milk is being produced daily in the district.

Another census of animals has been started in the district from September 1, which will be completed by December 31, he said.

Experts of the Animal Husbandry Department should organize large-scale camps to provide information about the best breed of milch animals to self-help groups, cooperative societies and common cattle farmers, Singh added.