Hamleys opens 4th store in Italy

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Hamleys, a British toy retail chain owned by Reliance, on Friday announced the opening of its fourth store in Italy as part of global expansion.

The new store has been opened at Torre Annunziata, which lies in the Campania region in collaboration with Giochi Preziosi S.P.A., Italy's leading toy manufacturer and distributor, according to a joint statement.

It has stores in Rome, Milan and Bergamo, all of which opened earlier this summer.

Hamleys Global CEO Sumeet Yadav said its collaboration with Giochi Preziosi (GP Group) continues to thrive and strengthen.

"This exciting new location, with its comprehensive lifestyle offering, perfectly reflects our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for children and families around the world," he said.

Hamleys was founded in 1760 by William Hamley and acquired by Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL) in 2019.

Currently, it operates 190 shops spread across 14 countries.

Giochi Preziosi Group founder Enrico Preziosi said: "Our fourth Hamleys opening brings Giochi Preziosi even further satisfaction in the British brand's retail expansion here in Italy and in a market where toys generate strong and deep engagement with Italian shoppers of all ages." PTI KRH KRH SHW