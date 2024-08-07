Handloom Day: Artisans hope for govt support with marketing, bank loans

Lucknow, Aug 7 (PTI) Handloom artists on Wednesday pitched for government support in marketing products, increased bank loans and direct purchases to keep the traditional work-form thriving.

On National Handloom Day on Wednesday, artisans gathered for a programme in the state capital here.

Artisans said that if purchased directly from them, handloom items would cost less than their machine-made counterparts and would help keep the traditional work-form thriving.

Some select artisans from various parts of the country and the state participated in celebrations of the 'Handloom Week' (August 5 to 9) here at the Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design and Research, which functions under UP's MSME Ministry.

During the programme, the award-winning artisans also showcased some of their finest works, including Chanderi, Brocade, and Rangkat.

Pyare Lal Maurya, a national awardee artisan specializing in Panja Dari from Varanasi, said the market abroad is down right now because of which his sales are impacted.

"The demand for 'Panja Dari' art form is everywhere. If the people of our country start buying hand-made foot-mat instead of plastic ones, or buy hand-made rugs, carpets instead of those manufactured by machine, then there is no bigger market than India for us artisans, including women," Maurya told PTI.

"We need not look towards US, UK, Japan or Russia. If the government considers this, for example, if all government offices in the country procure items from artisans then it will generate good work," he said.

Asked about the higher cost of handloom items in comparison to machine-made items, Maurya said the costs are low if purchased directly from artisans.

"The middlemen increase the cost of items. If government makes procurement directly from artisans, the items' cost will be low. For example, a machine-made yoga mat in market costs around Rs 390, we sell the same yoga mat at Rs 160. If items are purchased directly from artisans and not showrooms, then cost will be low and it will benefit artisans more," he said.

Hukum Chand Koli, who came here from Durg in Madhya Pradesh, specialises in the Chanderi art form, expressed need for more platforms that could market the community's works.

If we get support in marketing, then it will help us more, he said.

"There can be a platform for groups of some weavers from states like UP and MP together, there can be fashion shows to display their works," he suggested.

Koli, who says generations of his ancestors have been into Chanderi weaving, said the situation for the artisans has improved in terms of accessing loans and buying equipment on subsidised rates.

"We are getting loans on subsidy. I got equipment which costs Rs 2.95 lakh in the market but due to government support I had to pay only Rs 29,500 for it," he told PTI. He said his 78-year-old father still practices the traditional work.

Another award-winning artisan, Kamlesh Kumar Jaiswal, who came from Varanasi, and specialised in Brocade work said he sees demand for his work but faces challenges with accessing the market. Besides, he hoped for more funds through bank loans.

"Our work has demand but we are not aware how to access that market. But government support and PM's initiatives have helped us. An increment in the limit of bank loans can help us. We get up to Rs 50,000 currently but if this limit is raised to around Rs 3 lakh, it will help the community more," he added. PTI KIS MR