Handpickd raises USD 15 mn in Series A round

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Fresh commerce startup Handpickd on Thursday said it has raised USD 15 million (about Rs 133 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Bertelsmann India Investments (BII), with participation from Titan Capital Winners Fund (TCWF) and existing investors.

The Gurugram-headquartered startup, in a statement, said it will use the funding to grow its talent pool, broaden serviceability within its current regions, and build technology for supply chain optimisation.

With the latest infusion, the company has raised USD 17 million to date.

Founded in 2024, Handpickd is a zero-stock platform for fresh produce, currently serving Gurugram, Noida, and Bengaluru. The platform delivers pesticide-free, plastic-free produce sourced directly from farmers. PTI ANK SHW