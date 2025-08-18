Hansgrohe Group appoints Abdulkader Bengali as MD for India

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Premium bathroom and kitchen solutions provider Hansgrohe Group on Monday announced the appointment of Abdulkader Bengali as Managing Director for its India operations, effective August 18.

"His exceptional track record in transforming businesses and deep expertise in the Indian market make him the ideal leader to drive our continued expansion in this strategic region.

"Bengali's results-oriented approach and proven ability to scale operations align perfectly with our commitment to bringing world-class bathroom and kitchen solutions to Indian consumers," Hansgrohe Group Vice President Asia Thomas Stopper said in a statement.

With over 25 years of experience in leadership roles in the construction and building materials industry, Bengali served as Senior Vice President at Sintex BAPL earlier. PTI SM SHW