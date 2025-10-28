Happiest Minds posts Rs 54 crore profit in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies on Tuesday reported a 9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 54 crore in the September quarter.

The Bengaluru-headquartered IT firm had logged a profit of Rs 49.5 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue for operations rose 9.95 per cent to Rs 573.57 crore, as against Rs 521.64 crore a year ago.

Seen sequentially, profit fell 5.4 per cent while revenue increased 4.3 per cent.

"Our success in Generative and Agentic AI is evident from 22 transformative use cases that have progressed into replicable projects, unlocking a GenAI Business Services (GBS)-led sales potential of nearly US USD 50 million. Our investment in an independent Net New (NN) sales unit has also delivered strong early outcomes, with 30 new client additions during H1 representing a revenue potential of about US USD 50-60 million over the next three years," company CEO Joseph Anantharaju said.

The company added 13 customers during the quarter and had a total of 290 clients as of September 30, 2025.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.75 per equity share of face value Rs 2 for the 2025-26 financial year.

Shares of the company settled 0.06 per cent lower at Rs 515.85 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday. The financials were announced post-market hours. PTI ANK TRB