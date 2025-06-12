Happiest Minds Technologies names Anand Balakrishnan as CFO

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) IT company Happiest Minds Technologies on Thursday announced the appointment of Anand Balakrishnan as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

He takes over from Venkatraman Narayanan, who will continue to be the Managing Director of the company.

Balakrishnan brings over 20 years of experience in financial management and accounting, having held senior roles at organisations, including Marsh McLennan (formerly JLT), GE Healthcare, and Mindteck.