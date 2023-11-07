Hardware And Surfacing Products Related to Expo, ICE Is Back.The Expo Is Being Held At MMRDA Ground, Mumbai

Dedicated to hardware and surfacing products, India Coverings Expo (ICE) is back with the bang and is once again ready to serve various kinds of exhibitors, dealers, manufactures and visitors interest. Now in its 5th year, ICE is being held in MMRDA ground from 1st to 5th November, 2023.

Advertisment

Notably, this expo was started for providing an important platform for the dealer community, the importers and the manufacturers alike. It is interesting to know that this expo started with Hotel Based Concept that is brands were displayed in rooms of Grand Hyatt & Orchid, the main purpose was to make everyone exhibit from the hardware and surface industry in Mumbai. Slowly as the popularity of the expo started growing, it was subsequently organised in bigger hotel rooms and later on, the 4th edition of the expo was organised at the Jio Convention Centre at BKC, Mumbai. Now the next expo is scheduled to be organised in MMRDA ground in the grandest possible way.

ICE is purely dedicated to hardware and surfacing products. Hardware products related to hardware fittings include nails, hinges, handles, smart home accessories while surfacing products laminates, veeners, things related to walls like wallpapers, artificial grass for turf area etc.

The main motive of the exhibition is to give brands, whether big or small, a bigger exposure among the clients .

Advertisment

Initially, this expo was started with very few exhibitors and as the popularity of the expo grew more and more exhibitors joined the expo and the footfalls of visitors also grew exponentially. Last year, more than 22,000 business visitors visited the B2B trade fair.

The expo plays an important role in providing a conducive platform to all the exhibitors and visitors and a friendly environment to them so that both are mutually benefitted in the long run.

Every year new participants are added in the expo with their unique products and brands and it is one the fastest growing expo in the country. It mainly focuses on marketing into B2B sectors which includes dealers, distributors, traders, manufacturers, interior designers, architects, contractors etc.

Advertisment

Praveen Hingad is the man who initially visualised about providing platforms in hardware and surfacing products sector and toiled hard to establish ICE. He started from the scratch and his hardwork and vision to create an extraordinary expo in the city of Mumbai eventually paid off. Now in its 5th year, ICE is a name to reckon with and every year thousands of manufactures, dealers and buyers look forward into participating in the expo.

Praveen Hingad, Founder of ICE said, "Every year, we eagerly await for this expo where we can present our industry the best of its innovation and brands from Hardware and Surface Industry. We are taking a moment and celebrating this edition with ICE for it's beautiful journey which we started 5 years back in the Industry." Talking about the show, India Coverings Expo (ICE) being a renowned trade show for its B2B connects in the Industry, he further said, "ICE has built it's foundations in Hardware and Surface Industry over the years.

ICE has been there for appraising the art and having a vision united for its industry.

Advertisment

The best part is that I myself belong to the trade industry itself. It is now more easier for me to connect and understand the need of the industry professionals. From Pan India manufacturer, dealer, importer, international visitors to contractors, it's a show for anyone who is looking for branding and sourcing products in the Indian market, connecting with more than 10000+ business clients which serves the need of the market." Talking about his future plans regarding ICE Praveen Hingad, Founder of ICE said, "We have future plans to add more verticals related to hardware and surfacing products like tiles and ceramics industries. We have also plans to add hardware products like fully furnished kitchens and many more. We are also keen to take this expo to 2 and 3 tier cities which are equally prominent and promising for us in today's scenario." The advisory board of ICE included names such as Ar. Ahmed Shaikh, Ar. Aslam Kadri, Ar. Chandrashekhar Kanetkar, Ar. Premnath, Ar. Milind Pai, Ar. Anil Chavda, Ar. Kavita Talib, Ar. Sohil Kapadia, ID. Soniya Potdar, ID. Yatin Dedhia, Ar. Lakshmi Govekar, Ar. Zarine Jamshedji, Ar. Prashant Sutaria, Ar. Gautam Naik, Ar. Saurabh Chatterjee.

It is needless to say that the journey of ICE has been quite interesting since its inception and its growing influence on the manufacture and dealer community of hardware and surfacing products is worth talking about.

The PR was handled by Purti Havle of Girish Wankhede’s entity one entertainment solutions private limited.

(Disclaimer : The above Press Release is provided by HT Syndication and PTI will not take any editorial responsibility of this content.). PTI PWR PWR