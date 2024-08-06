Harish Dudani appointed as Member CERC

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The Power Ministry on Tuesday announced the appointment of Harish Dudani as Member of Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).

Dudani has been administered Oath of Office and Secrecy by the Minister for Power on August 6, 2024, as Member, CERC, a power ministry statement said.

Dudani held the post of Principal Judge, Family Court, in High Court of Delhi..

Prior to this, he held the charge of District Judge (Commercial Court), Additional Session Judge, Special Judge (PC Act) CBI in the High Court of Delhi.

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) had been established by the Government of India under the provisions of the Electricity Regulatory Commissions Act, 1998. The Commission consists of a Chairperson and three other Members.

Additionally, Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority, is the ex-officio Member of the Commission.

Major functions of CERC under the Electricity Act, 2003 are, inter-alia, to regulate the tariff of generating companies owned or controlled by the Central Government, other generating companies having generation and sale of electricity in more than one state.

CERC determines tariff for inter-state transmission of electricity also. CERC is mandated to issue of licenses for inter-state transmission and trading. Other functions of CERC include adjudication of disputes to promote competition, efficiency and economy and promote investment in the industry.