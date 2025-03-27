Harish Duhan takes charge as CMD of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd

New Delhi: Coal India arm South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) on Thursday said that Harish Duhan has taken charge as its Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD).

With his industry knowledge and strategic vision, Duhan is expected to steer SECL towards greater achievements in coal production, technological advancements, and sustainable development initiatives.

Prior to his appointment as CMD of SECL, Duhan served as Director Technical (Operations) at Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), another arm of Coal India.

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) had recommended his name for the top post at SECL on December 7, last year, the company said in a statement.

Duhan brings with him the experience of over 34 years in the mining sector. His expertise includes implementing first mile connectivity projects, driving digitisation initiatives, and overseeing the development of solar projects in Coal India Ltd.

An alumnus of Nagpur University, Duhan holds a Bachelor's degree in Mining Engineering. He joined Coal India Ltd in 1989 from Western Coalfields and has since held several key positions, including Area General Manager of the Nigahi Project and General Manager of Corporate Project Planning at Northern Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd.