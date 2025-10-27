HARMAN to invest Rs 345 cr in 3 yrs to expand Pune facility

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Connected automotive technologies player HARMAN, on Monday, said it will invest Rs 345 crore (USD 42 million) over the next three years to expand its automotive electronics manufacturing facility at Chakan, in Pune.

The company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., said the investments include Rs 45 crore (USD 5.5 million) for immediate expansion and an additional Rs 300 crore (USD 36.5 million) over the next three years to support advanced telematics and next-generation automotive connectivity programs.

With these new commitments, HARMAN's cumulative investments in the Pune plant now stand at Rs 554 crore (USD 67 million) since its inception in 2014.

This expansion will create 300 new jobs in Pune by 2027, it added.

"This investment is a clear signal of our commitment to India. Pune is not just adding capacity -- it's building the future of connected cars. From 5G telematics to sustainable manufacturing, India's talent and innovation strength make it central to HARMAN's global automotive growth," HARMAN CEO and President of Automotive Christian Sobottka said.

The new expansion adds 71,505 sq ft of built-up area, including a 45,000 sq ft production shop floor, boosting capacity by 50 per cent with four new SMT (surface-mount technology) lines and new capabilities such as module production and speaker manufacturing, the company said.

The plant is now poised to deliver an annual output of four million car audio components, 1.4 million infotainment units, and 0.8 million Telematics Control Units (TCUs) by 2027, it added.

New product lines will include 5G and 4G telematics solutions such as TCUs for Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki, alongside the locally manufactured HARMAN Ready Connect -- a pre-developed, all-in-one Telematics Control Unit co-developed with Samsung, the company said.

HARMAN said its Pune facility serves as a global manufacturing hub for connected car technologies -- including cockpits, telematics units, and car audio systems, catering to all Indian OEMs, including Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, along with export customers in Europe and North America. PTI RKL DRR