Harness plans to more than double workforce in India to over 1,000 in 3 years

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) US-based IT firm Harness on Tuesday said it plans to more than double its workforce in India to over 1,000 in the next three years.

"Harness currently employs approximately 480 people in India across R&D, operations, and GTM functions. The expanded growth plan further deepens this mandate, supporting the company's goal of employing over 1,000 workers in India within the next three years," the company said in a statement.

Harness said that its employee base has jumped by 75 per cent on a year-over-year basis.

Harness co-founder and CEO Jyoti Bansal said India is taking on an increasingly strategic role as a major hub for the innovations that shape Harness' long-term platform vision.

"By expanding our senior engineering, generative AI, and platform intelligence teams, we're building a high-performance AI engineering ecosystem with the depth and scale needed to accelerate our most advanced product capabilities, including intelligent testing, cloud cost optimization, modern resiliency, and security-aware DevOps automation," Bansal said.

Beyond hiring, Harness plans to deepen its engagement with the local developer community through expanded community programmes, technical events, university partnerships, and collaborations that support the next generation of engineering talent, the statement said.