Harris says she will ensure America and not China wins 'competition for 21st century'

Chicago, Aug 23 (PTI) Kamala Harris has said that, if elected the US president, she will ensure that America not China wins the "competition for the 21st century" and that Washington will not "abdicate" its global leadership.

Accepting the presidential nomination of the Democratic party on Thursday, Harris said she will create an “opportunity economy" where everyone has a chance to compete and a chance to succeed.

"I will make sure that we lead the world into the future on space and Artificial Intelligence, and that America—not China—wins the competition for the 21st century. And that we strengthen—not abdicate—our global leadership," Harris, 59. said in her address at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

“Whether you live in a rural area, small town, or big city. As President, I will bring together: Labor and workers, Small business owners and entrepreneurs, And American companies, To create jobs. Grow our economy. And lower the cost of everyday needs. Like health care. Housing. And groceries,” she said.

She said her government would provide access to capital for small business owners, entrepreneurs, and founders.

"We will end America’s housing shortage and protect social security and Medicare," she said.

Harris, who will take on former president Donald Trump in the November 5 election, said her Republican rival doesn’t fight for the middle class.

"Instead, he fights for himself and his billionaire friends. He will give them another round of tax breaks, that will add five trillion dollars to the national debt," she said.

"All while he intends to enact what, in effect, is a national sales tax—call it, a Trump tax— that would raise prices on middle-class families by almost 4,000 dollars a year. Well, instead of a Trump tax hike, we will pass a middle-class tax cut that will benefit more than 100 million Americans,” she said.

Harris said America cannot truly be prosperous unless Americans are fully able to make their own decisions about their own lives, especially on matters of heart and home.

"But tonight, too many women in America are not able to make those decisions. Let’s be clear about how we got here. Donald Trump hand-picked members of the United States Supreme Court to take away reproductive freedom. And now he brags about it,” she said.

Over the past two years, Harris said she has travelled across the country.

"Women have told me their stories. Husbands and fathers have shared theirs. Stories of: Women miscarrying in a parking lot…Getting sepsis…Losing the ability to ever have children again…All—because doctors are afraid of going to jail for caring for their patients. Couples just trying to grow their family…cut off in the middle of IVF treatments. Children who have survived sexual assault, potentially forced to carry the pregnancy to term,” she said.

She said Trump and allies would limit access to birth control, ban medication abortion and enact a nationwide abortion ban with or without Congress.

“In this election, many other fundamental freedoms are at stake. The freedom to live safe from gun violence—in our schools, communities, and places of worship. The freedom to love who you love openly and with pride. The freedom to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and live free from the pollution that fuels the climate crisis. And the freedom that unlocks all the others. The freedom to vote,” Harris said.

Harris also called for reforming the broken immigration system.

"We can create an earned pathway to citizenship— And secure our border. America, we must also be steadfast in advancing our security and our values abroad," she said.