Harshil Agrotech board to consider bonus issue, expansion into spices business

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) Harshil Agrotech on Thursday said its board will meet on September 5 to consider a set of proposals, including a bonus issue and expansion into the spices business.

The board will discuss expansion into spices processing and export to diversify product offerings and capture new markets, the company said in an exchange filing.

The board of directors will also consider a declaration of interim dividend and a bonus issue to increase liquidity and strengthen shareholder confidence, the filing said.

The company is strategically diversifying into high-growth sectors of the agri-business value chain, Harshil Agrotech said. "Expansion into spice processing and exports is a natural extension of our capabilities and offers immense opportunity given the strong global demand for Indian spices," the company said.

The agri-commodity trader had reported revenue from operations of Rs 59.89 crore in the April-June quarter in comparison to Rs 11.36 crore the first quarter of FY25. Net profit was Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter. PTI HG MR