Harshil Agrotech profit jumps seven-fold in June quarter on strong revenue growth

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) Agri commodity trader Harshil Agrotech on Thursday said its net profit rose sevenfold to Rs 6.52 crore in the June quarter on strong revenue growth.

Revenue from operations climbed to Rs 59.89 crore in the April-June quarter of FY2025-26 from Rs 11.36 crore in the same quarter last year, according to an exchange filing.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 78.30 lakh in the previous March quarter and a profit of Rs 90.11 lakh in the June quarter of FY2024-25.

“Our strong Q1FY26 performance is a result of our strategic direction, operational discipline, and focus on core competencies in the agriculture sector,” the company said.

Earlier this year, Harshil Agrotech received approval to raise Rs 49.38 crore through a rights issue. PTI HG MR