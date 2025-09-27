Harshil Agrotech secures order worth Rs 113 crore; mulls foray into export biz

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Harshil Agrotech on Saturday announced that it has secured orders to supply agri commodities and grains with an aggregate order value of Rs 113 crore.

The company, in a statement, also said that it is considering expansion into spices processing and export to diversify product offerings and capture new markets.

"Harshil Agrotech has received a purchase order from Heera Merchants for the supply of grains and vegetables with an aggregate order value of Rs 113 crore," the statement said.

The company recently approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 10:32 (i.e. 10 bonus equity shares for every 32 equity shares held on the record date).

It has also approved an increase in the authorised share capital from Rs 75 crore to Rs 100 crore. It reported a revenue of Rs 59.89 crore in the June quarter. PTI HG BAL BAL