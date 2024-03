New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Hartek Group on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sanjay Kumar as Chief Executive Officer of its power and infra renewable business.

Earlier, Kumar held key positions in organisations like Tata Power and L&T, in renewable energy and infrastructure segments, according to a company statement.

Hartek Group is an Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) company. PTI ABI ABI SHW ANU ANU