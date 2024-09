New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Hartek Group on Wednesday said it has recently bagged a 765 KV (kilovolt) power systems project from Power Grid.

Besides, the company is executing a 300 MW energy project, it said in a statement.

"Hartek Group announces crossing of 10 GW of solar through its power system, T&D, and Renewable EPC business," the company said.