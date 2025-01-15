Hartek Group bags 8 MW solar project in J&K

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Hartek Group on Wednesday said its C&I Rooftop solar business unit has secured complete solar EPC (engineering, procurement construction) contract of 8 MW project from Kandhari Beverages.

Kandhari Beverages Pvt Ltd is one of the largest bottling plants of Hindustan Coca Cola.

According to a Hartek Group statement, the (project) will become Jammu & Kashmir's largest rooftop solar installation.

The project is under execution and will be commissioned this quarter. The installation will improve the region's renewable energy capability and drastically lower the facility's energy expenses by producing a million units a year.

"This remarkable 8 MW system is setting the standard for sustainable industrial development in Jammu & Kashmir, not merely powering a building," Simarpreet Singh, Executive Director & CEO, Hartek Group, said in the statement.

This is the third project awarded to Hartek by Kandhari Beverages in the past two years, bringing their total installations for the beverage company to 14 MW.

The scope encompasses a comprehensive turnkey solution, including engineering and design, procurement of solar modules, inverters and associated equipment, testing and commissioning, and one year of operations and maintenance (O&M).

Hartek Group is one of the fastest-growing companies in India, with offerings that span across engineering, construction, renewables, technology, fuel, and manufacturing. PTI KKS TRB