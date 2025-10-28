Hartek Power commissions 300 MW solar project in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Hartek Power on Tuesday announced commissioning a 300 MW solar project in Rajasthan set up at Rs 474 crore investment.

Spread across 1,209 acres, the ground-mounted project represents a major addition to Rajasthan's renewable energy capacity and aligns with clean energy vision of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Hartek Power said in a statement.

The company said it has commissioned a landmark 300 MWAC/435 MWp DC solar PV power project in Rajasthan. MWAC stands for megawatt direct current, while MWp DC means megawatt peak direct current.

The project, valued at Rs 474 crore, was awarded by a prominent global renewable energy independent power producer (IPP).

Simarpreet Singh, Executive Director & CEO, Hartek Group, said: "This commissioning reflects Hartek's strong engineering foundation and our commitment to execution excellence." Hartek Power has connected over 10 GW of solar power to the national grid contributing to the reduction of 300 million tonne of carbon emissions. ABI ANU ANU