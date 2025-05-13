Harvansh Chawla appointed chairman of BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry has appointed Harvansh Chawla, lawyer and expert in international trade law, as its new chairman.

With over three decades of experience in international law, trade policy, infrastructure development, and corporate advisory, Chawla has been legal advisor to global corporations, including Northrop Grumman, Singapore Airlines, Denso Corporation, and Alcatel.

"My focus will be on promoting innovation-led growth, reducing trade barriers, and fostering stronger partnerships to enhance the global competitiveness of BRICS economies," he said on Tuesday.

In his new role, Chawla will spearhead policy advocacy, facilitate high-level trade delegations, and promote collaboration in priority sectors such as technology, manufacturing, and agriculture.

An alumnus of St Stephen's College and Delhi Law Faculty, he holds a master's degree in International Law from Georgetown University Law Center, USA.

The BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to enhancing trade, investment, and economic cooperation among the BRICS nations. PTI NKD TRB