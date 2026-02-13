Haryana, African nations hold 'strategic partnership meet'

Faridabad, Feb 13 (PTI) Ambassadors and high commissioners from various African countries expressed desire to further strengthen partnerships with Haryana in areas of skill development, entrepreneurship, industrial investment, agriculture, food processing, IT, tourism and cultural cooperation during a strategic partnership meeting held here on Friday.

Collaboration between African nations and Haryana in these sectors is expected to generate employment opportunities for youth, said an official.

The officials were taking part in Haryana-Africa Strategic Partnership Meeting at Surajkund in Faridabad.

While speaking at the event, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assured representatives that the state government will extend full cooperation and support at every level to strengthen areas of trade partnership.

State Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh said this is an important opportunity to further strengthen trade relations between India and Africa.

Representative of South Africa, Peter Sacks, High Commissioner of Tanzania Anisa Kapufi, High Commissioner of Rwanda Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner of Ghana Professor Kwasi, High Commissioner of Uganda Professor Joyce, among others, attended the event and expressed the desire to strengthen ties between the sides. PTI COR TRB