Haryana agriculture minister assures farmers on DAP supply

Chandigarh, Nov 11 (PTI) Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Monday assured the farmers that the supply of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser in the state remains adequate and uninterrupted.

Criticising opposition parties for what he called "misleading statements," Rana emphasised the government's commitment to support farmers through timely fertiliser supplies and seamless crop procurement.

Refuting allegations by Congress leaders of a DAP shortage, Rana said that the state currently has 23,748 tonnes of DAP fertiliser in stock, with an additional 9,519 tonnes expected to arrive by November 15.

Rana also held a meeting with the department officers here and issued directions to ensure that all farmers of the state get DAP.

The minister said not even a single acre of land in the state will remain unsown for lack of DAP, while assuring the farmers that the supply remains adequate and uninterrupted. "There is no shortage of DAP for our farmers," he said.

On Monday, Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the government is continuously claiming that there is no shortage of fertilizers, "but the truth is that till now the farmers have not been able to get even half the fertilizer as compared to the demand".

"Due to the shortage of fertilizers, DAP is being distributed in police stations," he alleged.

Hooda claimed that farmers are not able to get fertilizers despite waiting in queues for many hours and days, "whereas DAP is being sold openly in the black market".

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has also blamed the ruling BJP for the "shortage" of DAP fertilisers, as the opposition has mounted an attack on the Nayab Singh Saini government over the issue ahead of the winter session of assembly beginning here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, an official statement said that according to agriculture department records, Haryana's DAP stock is well-aligned with demand, closely mirroring last year's consumption levels.

In the previous Rabi season, a total of 2,29,086 MT of DAP was utilised. This year, by November 11, the state had received 1,86658 MT, including an initial stock of 53,970 MT as of October 1, it said.

Minister Rana said that this year from November 1 to 10 the total consumption of DAP in the state has been recorded as 53,164 MT against 32,441 MT during this period last year.

He said that apart from DAP, Haryana's farmers also use a variety of fertilisers, including NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Potassium) and Single Super Phosphate (SSP).

Rana said that 65,200 MT of NPK had been received this year, with 23749 MT currently in stock across the state, ensuring that farmers have access to multiple nutrient options.

He said everyone knows Congress party's track record, asserting that "during their tenure, farmers struggled to sell their produce without adequate support from government agencies".

The agriculture minister also said that the BJP government was committed to the welfare of the farmers and Haryana is the only state in the country which has taken steps to ensure procurement of all 24 crops on Minimum Support Price.

Rana stated that over 50 lakh MT of paddy has already been procured by state agencies during the current season, stressing that "every single grain brought to the mandis will be procured." Dismissing Congress' claims that paddy procurement was being neglected, he stated, "Not a single farmer has been left out; all produce is being bought at MSP." He further said the government has ensured that the payment to the farmers could be released within 72 hours of the procurement and over Rs 11,522 crore has been directly disbursed to farmers' bank accounts in the current procurement season.

This includes Rs 10,510.79 crore for paddy and Rs 1,011.31 crore for millet, he added, reassuring farmers of the state's dedication to maintaining prompt payments and streamlined transactions.

The Agriculture Minister urged opposition leaders to refrain from "spreading false information".

"The government is fully devoted to meeting the needs of Haryana's farmers," he said, underscoring the BJP government's focus on rural development and farmer welfare. PTI SUN MR