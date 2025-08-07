Haryana aims to solarise all govt buildings by Dec

Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) Reinforcing its leadership in green energy adoption, Haryana aims to solarise all government buildings by December 2025, an official statement said here on Thursday.

"The state aims to solarise all government buildings by December 31, 2025, without availing any Central Financial Assistance (CFA).

"Surveys have already been conducted on 4,523 government buildings, identifying a cumulative solar potential of 122 MW," the statement said.

In a major push towards clean and sustainable energy, Haryana has set an ambitious target of installing 2.2 lakh rooftop solar (RTS) systems under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG: MBY) by 2026-27.

The roadmap was unveiled during the State-Level Coordination Committee (SLCC) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, where senior officers presented the scheme's progress and outlined strategies for faster rollout.

"Haryana is not just promoting solar energy, we are ensuring it reaches the doorstep of every household, especially in rural areas," Chief Secretary Rastogi said.

To make the transition to solar financially viable, the government is offering dual subsidies -- Central Financial Assistance (CFA) by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, which is directly transferred to consumer bank accounts within 15 days of installation approval, and State Financial Assistance (SFA) for 1 lakh 'Antyodaya' families, provided on a first-come first-serve basis.

These twin subsidies significantly reduce the upfront cost of installation for economically weaker sections.

Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department, AK Singh, informed during the meeting that as of date, 30,631 rooftop solar (RTS) installations have been done in the state, and the state power Discoms are working on bringing special booster schemes for accelerating the rooftop solar installations.

These combined incentives will provide sufficient financial aid for encouraging large-scale adoption among middle and service class sections, he said.

In a bid to inspire community-wide transformation, Haryana has also launched the model solar village (MSV) initiative, under which one village in each district will be developed as a self-sufficient solar-powered hub.

Villages with a population of over 5,000 are eligible for a Central Financial Assistance of up to Rs 1 crore.

Balu village in Kaithal has already earned the distinction of becoming the state's first model solar village, with selections underway in Karnal and Kurukshetra.

These villages are being equipped with solar-powered street lights, home lighting systems, water supply systems, and pumps, creating a 24x7 green energy ecosystem, Singh said.

To facilitate smooth implementation, Haryana's Discoms have developed an integrated online portal and established over 280 help desks across subdivisions.