Haryana approves compensation policy for landowners affected by transmission projects

Chandigarh, Jul 9 (PTI) The Haryana government has approved a compensation policy for the landowners affected by power transmission projects.

According to an official statement here on Tuesday, the decision was taken in the interest of farmers.

Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited has introduced a new compensation policy, it added.

This initiative aims to resolve longstanding issues between landowners, particularly farmers and transmission utilities, the statement said.

Recognising the critical need to balance development with fair compensation, the state government has approved the policy in line with the guidelines issued by the Union Power Ministry dated June 14 for compensating Right of Way (RoW) for transmission lines, it noted.

The statement said payment of compensation for the tower base area at the rate of 200 per cent of the land value without acquisition and compensation for the RoW corridor at the rate of 30 per cent of the land value for the transmission line corridor are the highlights of the policy.

The previous policy did not include compensation for the RoW corridor and compensation for the tower base area was set at the rate of 100 per cent of the land value, it added.

The provision for crop compensation for farmers remains unchanged and will continue to be paid.

"The compensation rates will be determined based on the circle rate/collector rate of the land. Further, to determine land rates for calculating compensation where the market rate exceeds the circle or collector rate of the land, a 'User Committee' will be established at the district level.

"This committee will comprise the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, the District Revenue Officer, and the Superintending Engineer (HVPNL)," it said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the new policy would significantly increase the compensation paid to farmers, and it aims to streamline the implementation of transmission lines while ensuring fair compensation for affected landowners.

This initiative is expected to bolster the state's infrastructure and contribute to its multifaceted development, he added. PTI SUN BAL BAL