Haryana approves new excise policy, bars liquor sub-vends in villages with 500 or less population

Chandigarh, May 5 (PTI) No liquor sub-vend shall be permitted in villages with a population of 500 or less, while stricter restrictions on advertisement of liquor have been introduced as Haryana Cabinet on Monday approved the Excise Policy for 2025-27.

The cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here, approved the new excise policy, according to an official statement.

A major structural reform introduced in this policy is the realignment of the Excise Policy year with the financial year. The current policy will operate from June 12, 2025 to March 31, 2027, for a period of 21.5 months, after which future policy cycles will be aligned with the April-March financial year.

In a major decision which could have significant social impact, it has been decided that no sub-vend shall be permitted in villages with a population of 500 or less.

This measure is aimed at promoting responsible retailing of liquor and addressing public sensitivities in small habitations. As a result of this provision, 152 existing sub-vends will not operate across the state with effect from the commencement of the Excise Policy Year 2025-27.

Stricter restrictions on advertisement of liquor have also been introduced.

All forms of advertisement, including any within the licensed zone, are now explicitly prohibited. In case of violations, a significantly higher penalty provision for any such advertisement has been prescribed -- Rs 1 lakh for the first offence, Rs 2 lakh for the second offence, and Rs 3 lakh for the third offence, said an official statement.

Any further violation will be treated as a major breach, attracting proceedings for cancellation of allotted zone.

The guidelines for operation of taverns (L-52) have been further tightened.

Taverns shall operate only from enclosed premises approved by the department and should not be visible to passersby.

The policy explicitly prohibits live singing, dancing, or theatrical performances within taverns to ensure a controlled and responsible drinking environment.

Vends in urban areas shall not be permitted to open after 4 am, as against the earlier provision of 8 am, the statement said.

The process for obtaining temporary licences for events (L-12A and L-12A-C) has been rationalised.

In unregistered commercial venues such as banquet halls, higher licence fees will be charged for one-day licence, especially in urban areas like Gurugram, Faridabad, and Panchkula. This step aims to encourage registration while ensuring better monitoring, it said.

The statement said the policy places a renewed emphasis on social responsibility and public safety.

It mandates that all licensed retail vends and sub-vends prominently display the warnings "Consumption of Alcohol is Injurious to Health" and "Do Not Drink and Drive" on their signboards. This initiative aims to reinforce awareness around the risks of alcohol consumption and drinking-related offences.

Meanwhile, the revenue collection target set by the government for FY26 is Rs 14,064 crore, said the statement.

The Excise and Taxation Department has demonstrated strong revenue performance in FY25, collecting Rs 12,700 crore against the set target of Rs 12,650 crore, it said.