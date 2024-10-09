Haryana assembly poll results dispel myth of Modi 3.0 govt being weak: Sitharaman

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the result of the Haryana assembly elections in favour of BJP has "dispelled" the myth that the Modi 3.0 government is weaker than in the previous two terms.

Against the dominant narrative of a Congress comeback, the BJP has pulled off a historic third term on the trot in Haryana, a feat that will reinvigorate the ruling party cadres and could deal a debilitating blow to the Congress looking for further ascendency after its improved show in the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP had majority on its own in the previous two general elections but its number of seats fell significantly in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Replying to a question at 'Energy Transition Summit India' organised by Financial Times, Sitharaman said the BJP-led NDA government has returned to power for the third successive time.

She said only one parliament session has happened post 2024 elections (Budget Session) and there were no severe opposition because the issues that were taken up very "well established and well argued", and it passed through.

"And since you're today asking me this question about weaker (government), in spite of coming back for the third time, the results, which were declared yesterday for a provincial election in Haryana...has dispelled that myth and therefore I don't see the Opposition behaving in less than what constructive opposition should behave like," the minister said.

To another query on India's green initiatives, Sitharaman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led from the front in setting the agenda for the country and the commitments given at UN climate change conference COP 21 were fulfilled by India well ahead of time, with its own resources.

On decarbonisation of India's economy, she said the government has brought in PLI (production linked incentive) scheme for 13 sunrise sectors, which included green energy.

"We also have PLI for automobiles and electric vehicles. So, budget has never been a constraint in promoting the green sectors," Sitharaman said.

Speaking about the 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana', the minister said the scheme has been provided budgetary support and has received an overwhelming response from the common citizens.

