Haryana-based pharma firm MITS plans to expand across India, abroad

Chandigarh, Dec 16 (PTI) Pharmaceutical company MITS plans to expand across the country as well as overseas including Dubai, London and Canada, a company official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

MITS Group, based in Panchkula district of Haryana, will expand across India and abroad, the company's founder and chairman M K Bhatia said, adding, "we had already got licences in Canada, London and Dubai".

As part of expansion plans, Bhatia announced the appointment of 5 new directors of MITS Group and made Shilpa Chandel as its CEO.

Chandel has been serving the company for the past eight years.

Bhatia said he will also launch a seed funding platform, which will enable young entrepreneurs raise funds for their innovative ideas and create startups. PTI VSD HVA