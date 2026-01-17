Haryana, British Columbia explore cooperation in clean energy, trade and technology

Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday held a meeting with a delegation from British Columbia, Canada, led by Premier David Eby, to explore opportunities for cooperation in clean energy, trade, technology and skill development, officials said on Saturday.

Welcoming the delegation, Saini said Haryana attaches great importance to State Province partnerships, which play a key role in strengthening India-Canada relations and enhancing economic, technological and people-to-people ties.

He said British Columbia is one of Canada's most progressive provinces, with strengths in clean energy, technology, logistics and sustainable development, while Haryana is a leading industrial and investment destination in India with strong presence in automobiles, electronics, IT services, agri-processing, logistics, and renewable energy.

The chief minister said the complementary strengths of Haryana and British Columbia offer significant scope for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Discussions were held on collaboration in IT services, digital platforms and AI-based solutions, as well as in the agri-food and food processing sector, including value-added agriculture, cold-chain infrastructure, food safety standards and export promotion.

Highlighting priority areas, Saini referred to British Columbia's expertise in clean technologies, its strong innovation ecosystem and the strategic importance of the Port of Vancouver as a Pacific trade gateway.

He said these align well with Haryana's vision for sustainable industrial growth and global trade expansion.

Referring to trade ties, Saini said India-Canada bilateral trade is currently valued around USD 9 billion annually and has significant potential for growth.

He added that Haryana-Canada trade, estimated around USD 280 million, is steadily increasing, particularly in engineering goods, auto components, IT services and processed food products.

The chief minister said Haryana is ready to cooperate in clean energy and climate action, including renewable energy, green hydrogen, energy storage, and energy-efficient industrial processes.

He also highlighted opportunities for clean technology partnerships among startups, research institutions, and industries.

Emphasising skill development and education, Saini said Haryana is open to cooperation in industry-linked skill training, academic collaboration and student and faculty exchange programmes, as well as workforce mobility in accordance with regulations.

He also highlighted the strong presence of Canadian companies in Haryana, including Sun Life Global Solutions, Brookfield India REIT, and SOTI Inc, and said the state has emerged as a key hub for Canadian businesses in India.

Saini expressed confidence that the meeting would help identify priority sectors and pilot initiatives, and pave the way for future institutional arrangements such as MoUs to strengthen Haryana-British Columbia cooperation.

Advisor to the Chief Minister, Pawan Choudhary, said Haryana is following a structured and outcome-driven approach to international engagement, focusing on institutional frameworks to translate discussions into concrete projects and long-term partnerships.

Apart from Eby, the British Columbia delegation included Canadian High Commissioner to India Chris Cooter, and senior officials from the Government of British Columbia and the Canadian High Commission. PTI VSD TRB