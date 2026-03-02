Haryana budget: 100 pc waiver on outstanding interest till Mar 2025 on property tax

Chandigarh, Mar 2 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday announced a 100 per cent waiver on the outstanding interest up to March 31, 2025, on property tax in the budget for 2026-27.

While presenting budget proposals in the State Assembly, Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that at present, property tax along with outstanding interest remains unpaid by over 41 lakh (41,70,749) property holders in urban areas.

Making another announcement, Saini said currently, water charges are levied at the rate of Rs 1 per kiloliter on all residential properties.

"Henceforth, metered residential properties up to 500 square yards will be provided free water supply up to 10 kiloliters per month.

"This initiative will benefit approximately 23 lakh households, providing annual relief of Rs 28 crore," he said.

A surcharge amounting to approximately Rs 140 crore is currently outstanding on water and sewerage bills, Saini said, while proposing to waive the entire surcharge during the year 2026-27.

He also said an Urban Green Fund of Rs 100 crore will be earmarked for large scale plantation along parks, green belts and major roads in all cities.

Five waste-to-energy plants, each with a capacity of 25 MW, will be established in Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, the Jind-Hisar-Fatehabad cluster, and the Ambala-Panchkula Yamunanagar cluster, he said.

Saini said as per the 2011 notification, garbage user charges are levied on factories and mills at the rate of Rs 0.50 per square meter of total plot area.

Henceforth, industrial units undertaking in-house processing and scientific disposal of waste generated within their premises will be exempted from garbage user charges, he said.

For the remaining industrial units, garbage user charges will be levied only on the covered area instead of the total plot area, Saini said.

During his speech, Saini said it is evident that in Gurugram today hundreds of licensed colonies exist where access roads are narrow at certain locations and a large number of families are facing hardship due to this issue.

"I have resolved that a permanent solution to this problem will be worked out during 2026-27," he said.

Aimed to enhance infrastructure and promote industrial activities in targeted cities, Saini also proposed the establishment of a special fund called 'Saksham' with an initial corpus of Rs 500 crore.

He also said in FY 2026-27, Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation will implement a 'Land on Lease' policy for industrial plots, under which these plots will be made available on long-term lease, along with provision for conversion into freehold, if required.

To promote the establishment of new industries and early operationalisation of units, HSIIDC will also develop ready-built industrial factories and sheds with plug-and-play facilities in major industrial areas of the State.

To simplify and make the investment process transparent, a Land Feasibility Certificate System will be introduced, under which investors will be provided a digital certificate within 45 working days. On this basis, investors will be able to obtain construction and environmental approvals easily and with greater clarity, he said.

Considering the long-standing demand of the textile industry located in Panipat, Saini proposed that a Central-level Training Handloom Institute be established there.

"Moving forward in this direction, I propose that 10 acres of land be made available by HSIIDC for the establishment of the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT)," he said.

To attract employment opportunities and traders to the State, Saini also proposed to develop the country's largest wholesale market complex at Rai, as well as North India's largest marble market cluster.

The Export Freight Subsidy Support limit will be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh per unit per year.

MSME and Export Facilitation Desks will be set up in every district to provide single-point access for handholding support up to market linkage and end-to-end facilitation, he said. PTI SUN MR