Haryana budget proposes model AI and Digital College; 10 more in pipeline

Chandigarh, Mar 2 (PTI) An Autonomous AI and Digital College will be started and if it is successful as a pilot, ten more such colleges will be established next year, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday while presenting budget proposals for 2026-27 in the state assembly here.

"In collaboration with the Department of Future and Higher Education, an Autonomous AI and Digital College will be started," said Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio.

He said it will follow a digital-first, borderless model where teaching, evaluation, and personalized learning will be driven by AI-based systems.

"If it is successful as a pilot, 10 more such colleges will be established next year," he said.

During his over three-hour-long budget speech, Saini also said that last month, under the Haryana AI Mission, a state-of-the-art "AI Sandbox" was established in the State which is identifying and validating cases in key sectors such as agriculture, health, education, and the environment, where AI can enhance departmental services.

An 'Innovation Challenge' will be held in May 2026 to select the best AI teams and successful models will be implemented in the respective departments starting November 1, 2026, he said.

Meanwhile, the budget for 2026-27 proposes to convert all government buildings, autonomous educational institutions, and registered Gaushalas in Haryana into solar-powered premises by 2026-27.

This initiative will not only significantly reduce government expenditure but also advance the state towards a decentralised and self-reliant energy model, Saini said.

To strengthen early childhood care and education, all 88,434 Bal Vatika-3 students studying in all 8,600 primary government schools will now receive free education, along with stationery, uniforms, and school bags at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Notably, Bal Vatika is a foundational, pre-primary education initiative introduced by the state government.

Saini said that in accordance with his previous budget announcement to open a Model Sanskriti School within every 10 kilometres, 25 Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary Schools have been opened to date.

In another proposal, he said that in the year 2026-27, 250 schools will be upgraded to CM (Excellence and Early English) CM (EEE) schools.

These schools will be affiliated to the Board of School Education Haryana, offering education through both Hindi and English medium in every class, he said.

In 2026-27, Atal Tinkering Labs will be established in 250 more schools at a cost of Rs 25 crore, he said.

Saini said that in accordance with his previous budget announcement to introduce French language in government schools, 60 teachers have already been trained in French.

In 2026-27, 100 additional teachers will be trained to teach languages, he said.

To provide basic amenities to underprivileged students, Saini said that a provision of Rs 200 crore has been made to ensure the availability of dual desks in all government schools by November 1, 2026.

"My resolve is that in the year 2027-28, not a single child in any government school will have to sit on mats," he said.

To promote innovation among students of technical institutions and universities, 100 percent reimbursement of patent registration fees up to Rs 50,000 will be provided.

Saini proposed to set up four new Government Polytechnic Institutes at Village Mau Lokri (Gurugram), Village Kheri Talwana (Mahendragarh), Naraingarh (Ambala), and Kawi (Panipat) at a cost of Rs 55 crore in this financial year.

A Higher Education Quality and Research Excellence Fund of Rs 10 crore will be launched for upgradation of higher education systems and research laboratories, he said.

In last year's budget, Saini said he had made a provision of Rs 20 crore to establish the Haryana State Research Fund (HSRF) to promote research culture among teachers and students.

"In 2025-26, more than 350 research proposals were received from teachers and students across the state. About 90 proposals have been shortlisted. It is a matter of happiness that many proposals relate to local issues.

"In financial year 2026-27, I propose to provide an additional Rs 20 crore to this fund," he said.