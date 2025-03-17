Haryana budget proposes Rs 5,000 cr for Lado Lakshmi Yojana, authority to check drug abuse

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday presented a tax-free Rs 2.05 lakh crore budget for 2025-26, making various announcements including earmarking Rs 5,000 crore for 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana' and setting up an authority to tackle drug abuse.

Presenting the budget in the state Assembly, Saini said he received around 11,000 suggestions from various sections regarding the state budget.

Saini did not impose any fresh tax in the budget.

Sharing details of the proposals in his maiden budget address, Saini said a new department named "Department of Future" will be created to make Haryana "future capable".

Saini, who holds the finance portfolio, said the budget envisages an outlay of Rs 2,05,017.29 crore for 2025-26, up 13.70 per cent from revised estimates of 2024-25.

He said that in the last 10 years, the Haryana government laid great emphasis on e-governance and that his government has fulfilled 19 out of 217 promises of the poll manifesto.

"In this direction, my proposal is to establish the Haryana AI (Artificial Intelligence) Mission, in which the World Bank has assured to provide assistance of Rs 474 crore," he said. This AI mission will establish hubs in Gurugram and Panchkula.

To promote startups, the Haryana government will encourage private investors to create a 'fund of funds' of Rs 2,000 crore.

Saini also proposed setting up of 'Substance Abuse and Narcotics Knowledge Awareness and Liberation Programme Authority', stating that it was essential to "save our youth and the coming generation from getting into the trap of drugs." He has earmarked Rs 10 crore for the authority.

Also, Rs 5,000 crore has been proposed for Rs 2,100 monthly assistance to women under 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana' for 2025-26.

Ahead of the October 2024 Haryana Assembly polls, the BJP had promised to provide the amount to women each month if it returned to power.

The chief minister also proposed to set up a Horticulture Research Centre in Palwal and flower market in Gurugram.

Saini said his government is committed to solving the serious problem of 'donkey route' and said for this purpose, a bill will be brought in this session.

'Donkey route' refers to an illegal and risky pathway used by migrants to enter America by spending lakhs of rupees.

"We will try to provide international employment to the youth through Haryana Overseas Employment Cell and Haryana Skill and Employment Corporation," said Saini.

He said a new horticulture policy will be brought to provide benefits of government schemes to farmer producer organisations (FPO) which have been registered as a cooperative society.

He also proposed that women farmers engaged in dairy farming, horticulture, animal husbandry and fisheries will be given an interest-free loan of Rs 1 lakh.

On the farming sector, Saini said under "Mera Pani Meri Virasat Yojana", subsidy amount being given to farmers who give up paddy cultivation will be hiked from Rs 7,000 per acre to Rs 8,000 per acre.

He also proposed increasing the subsidy amount for direct sowing of paddy from Rs 4,000 per acre to Rs 4,500 per acre.

The subsidy to farmers managing paddy straw will be hiked from Rs 1,000 per acre to Rs 1,200, he said adding a bill will be brought to save farmers from fake seeds and pesticides.

He said three new centres of excellence for litchi, strawberry and date palm will be set up in Ambala, Yamunanagar and Hisar respectively in 2025-26.

A Horticulture Research Centre will be established in Palwal district of South Haryana, said Saini.

Saini also proposed building a new cow sanctuary in every district. Besides, he announced Rs 5 crore as grant to build 51 sheds in registered cow shelters.

For sportspersons, Saini proposed to bring 'Khiladi Bima Yojana' under which medal winners at national level and players participating in international level competitions will get medical coverage of up to Rs 20 lakh.

He said new sports excellence centres will be opened in five universities of the state.

With an aim of bringing at least 36 medals in Olympics 2036, the "Mission Olympics 2036 Vijayi Bhava" scheme will be started, for which a provision of Rs 20 crore will be made, he said.