Haryana Cabinet approves amendments in Lado Lakshmi Yojana, expands its scope

Chandigarh, Jan 1 (PTI) The Haryana cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to amend the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, which provides Rs 2,100 every month to eligible women, will now be extended to the mothers of children who score more than 80 per cent marks in Classes 10 and 12.

While the monthly benefit under the scheme will remain Rs 2,100 per eligible woman, from the second month onwards, the assistance will be released in two parts -- Rs 1,100 will be credited directly to the beneficiary's savings bank account, while Rs 1,000 will be deposited in a government-operated recurring deposit or fixed deposit account.

The accumulated amount, along with interest, will be paid to beneficiaries on maturity. The tenure of the recurring deposit or fixed deposit account will be decided by the government and will not exceed five years, it said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the Cabinet has decided to expand the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana.

"Women belonging to families with an annual income of up to Rs 1 lakh are given Rs 2,100 every month. Now, this benefit will also be given to those women whose children score more than 80 per cent marks in Classes 10 and 12," he added.

The official statement later said mothers whose children are studying in government schools have demonstrated academic excellence by securing more than 80 per cent marks in Class 10 or 12 board examinations, or have achieved grade-level competency under the NIPUN Bharat Mission in Classes 1 to 4, will be considered eligible for the dole.

Similarly, mothers who have successfully rehabilitated their children from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) or Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM), as verified by the Women and Child Development Department, will also be covered under the scheme.

Existing criteria related to age and domicile will continue unchanged, it said, adding that the income limit for this additional criterion is extended up to Rs 1.80 lakh.

Aligning the objectives of 'Viksit Bharat' with socio-economic development and family size, mothers who have more than three children will not be eligible for the scheme under this category, it said.

To enhance transparency and community participation, the proposed amendments include validation of beneficiaries through local self-governance institutions.

After initial verification, the list of beneficiaries will be shared with the gram sabhas concerned and area sabhas or ward committees in urban areas for community-level validation.

Notably, the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana was launched on September 25, 2025, to enhance the social security of women in the state. Within two months of its launch, around 10 lakh women registered under the scheme.

The proposed amendments aim to further evolve the scheme from a cash assistance programme into a holistic, outcome-oriented initiative aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat. The Lado Lakshmi Yojana scheme is open to both married and unmarried women between the ages of 23 and 60 years, belonging to families with an annual income of up to Rs 1 lakh.