Haryana cabinet approves amendments to mineral mining rules

Chandigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) The Haryana Cabinet on Friday approved amendments to mineral mining rules which will enable the state to implement the Inter-State Transit Pass (ISTP) framework, an official statement said.

As per the amendments, approved in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, a fee of Rs 80 per metric tonne shall be levied on all vehicles transporting minerals into the state, irrespective of their ultimate destination or point of consumption.

The fee shall be deposited through the relevant department's portal in such form and manner as may be specified, according to an official statement.

Under the existing rules, mineral-laden vehicles destined for locations within Haryana face a levy of Rs 20 and those transporting minerals outside the state have to pay Rs 100 while crossing through the state.

The cabinet also approved a revision of royalty rates under the Haryana Minor Mineral Concession, Stocking, Transportation of Minerals and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules, 2012, for the ISTP framework.

With this amendment, the levy of royalty on stone and boulder gravel will now be at Rs 80 per metric tonne.

The implementation of ISTP framework is critical, given Haryana's geographic location and incoming mineral traffic from six neighbouring states, the statement said, adding that the state's priority is to prevent illegal mining and ensure efficient mineral transportation monitoring.

"Funds from ISTP fees will be utilised to develop infrastructure such as check posts and gates, surveillance cameras and Al-based tracking, QR-code enabled e-challan systems, other technologies for monitoring main roads and improving logistic support to enhance efficiency of transportation of mined materials from mining areas," it said.

In another decision, the cabinet approved an amendment in the Haryana Legislative Assembly (Medical Facilities to Members) Rules, 1988.

The amendment aims to extend medical facilities available for MLAs to their families as well as to the recipients of the family pension.

Additionally, a provision has been inserted in the existing rules to grant a fixed medical allowance to members aged above 60 years, at the rate Rs 10,000 per month.

In a relief to the allottees of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), the state government has decided that in cases where no-dues certificates (NDCs) have already been issued or conveyance deeds executed, and the project portfolio management software reflects a balance amount, only the pending principal amount as on the date of issuance of NDC or execution of conveyance deed will be recovered.

Interest and penal interest in such cases will be waived, the statement said referring to the cabinet decision in this regard.

As per the decision, allottees will be given one month from the date of notification to deposit the outstanding principal amount. Failure to deposit the amount within the stipulated time will entitle the HSAMB to take appropriate action as per the applicable rules.

To ensure transparency, the policy will be applied uniformly to all similar cases. Allottees who have already availed benefits under any previous settlement scheme will not be illegible. Cases that have already been settled under any scheme or otherwise will not be reopened.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also approved a proposal to further amendment the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Act, 2014 with a view to strengthening the legal framework governing the management of Sikh Gurdwaras in the state.

These amendments aim to enhance transparency, ensure judicial oversight, and provide a clear structure for the declaration and administration of Gurdwara properties, the statement said.

One of the key changes is the omission of Section 17(2)(c) of the Act, which previously empowered the Gurdwara Committee to remove its own members. This authority will now vest with the judicial commission under Section 46.

In addition, Sections 44 and 45 have been substituted to grant exclusive jurisdiction to a newly constituted judicial commission to resolve disputes related to voter eligibility, disqualifications, service matters of Gurdwara employees and the selection or appointment issues concerning the Gurdwara Committees. PTI SUN HVA