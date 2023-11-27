Haryana Cabinet approves revised Communication and Connectivity Infrastructure Policy

Chandigarh, Nov 27 (PTI) The Haryana Cabinet has approved the revision of the Communication and Connectivity Infrastructure Policy – 2023 to enhance the availability of high-quality technology and communication infrastructure throughout the state.

The updated policy supersedes the Communication and Connectivity Policy – 2017, and aligns with the amended Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules, as notified by the Union Ministry of Communication (Department of Telecommunications) in 2022, said an official statement after a meeting of the state cabinet here on Monday evening.

This decision encourages the integration of cutting-edge technological advancements in the telecom sector, including fibre to the home (FTTH), and innovative business models like the open access network (OAN), which separates physical access to the network from service delivery.

The revised policy establishes a framework for the creation of enabling 5G infrastructure, including through ducts alongside roads, allowing multiple service providers to share the same infrastructure to optimise Right of Way (RoW) availability and prevent frequent disruptions caused by multiple infrastructure providers digging in the RoW, the statement said after the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Under the newly approved schedule, if the nodal officer fails to either grant permission or reject the application within 45 days from the submission date, permission will be deemed granted. The Deputy Commissioner of the concerned district will be the single contact person for all clearances.

Any telecom infrastructure and service provider registered or licensed with/from the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India or infrastructure provider duly authorised by the licensee to lay the communication and connectivity infrastructure is eligible to seek permission under this policy to install, lay or provide Communication and Connectivity Infrastructure in the state, it said. PTI SUN BAL BAL