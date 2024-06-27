Haryana Cabinet decision: Farmers can apply from July 1 for increased power load on agri tubewells

Chandigarh, Jun 27 (PTI) Farmers can apply from July 1 for increased power load on their agricultural tubewells, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday citing the decision of the state Cabinet.

The move is aimed at supporting the welfare of farmers across the state, he said after chairing a meeting of the state Cabinet.

Farmers who want to increase power loads on their agricultural tubewells can apply on the designated portal from July 1 to July 15, he said.

The Cabinet has also decided that those farmers who have to re-bore their tubewells will be allowed to get electricity supply on the earlier connection without any new conditions being imposed.

Saini said in all there were 19 items on the Cabinet agenda and all have been approved.

Giving details about other decisions, an official statement said the Cabinet has also approved Haryana government's 'Appointment of Contractual Faculty Members in Government Medical, Dental, and Nursing Colleges Policy 2023'.

This policy aims to expand healthcare education as the state is opening new medical colleges, thereby strengthening the state's educational infrastructure.

It addresses the immediate shortage of qualified faculty members in these institutions while ensuring compliance with staffing norms set by central regulatory authorities such as the National Medical Commission (NMC), Dental Council of India (DCI), and Indian Nursing Council (INC).

Additionally, the policy focuses on maintaining appropriate student-to-teacher ratios to ensure quality education. By recruiting skilled professionals on a contractual basis, this initiative seeks to meet both the immediate and long-term healthcare needs of Haryana, the statement said.

The Cabinet also approved the enhancement of the sale limit for non-judicial and court fee stamps by licensed stamp vendors from the existing Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per case. This decision aims to address the long-standing demands of the Stamp Vendors Association and to facilitate the general public, it said.

In another decision, the Cabinet granted approval to transfer land measuring over nine acres for Gurudwara Chilla Sahib at Sirsa and allot this land by way of gift (without any stamp duty/registry fee) keeping in view the historical importance of the Gurdwara.

The Cabinet also accorded ex-post facto approval for providing government jobs to sisters of two martyrs -- Sepoy Satyawan and Captain Kapil Kundu.

Manju Rani, sister of Satyawan, has been provided government employment on the post of clerk in Elementary Education Department against a vacant post and Kajal Kundu, sister of Capt Kapil Kundu, on the post of Assistant Employment Officer (Group-B) in the Employment Department.

The state government has a policy for providing employment on compassionate ground to dependents of armed forces and paramilitary forces martyrs with Haryana domicile. PTI SUN HVA