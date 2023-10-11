Haryana cabinet: State govt announces new policy to convert residential plots to commercial

Chandigarh, Oct 11 (PTI) The Haryana cabinet on Wednesday approved a policy to permit the conversion of residential plots into commercial ones within planned schemes.

According to an official statement, it addresses the evolving needs and demands within the urban development landscape.

The "Haryana Municipal Urban Built-Plan Reform Policy, 2023" was approved at a meeting of the state cabinet, which was presided over by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

After presiding over a cabinet meeting, Khattar said that over the years, various planned schemes -- including rehabilitation schemes and town planning -- have been implemented in municipal areas to facilitate systematic urban development.

These schemes were subsequently handed over to the respective municipalities for management and maintenance. However, changing circumstances have prompted plot owners to convert residential plots for non-residential purposes, which were not originally permitted.

In response, there arose a need to regulate such conversions by establishing norms and procedures, the chief minister said.

The policy will apply to planned schemes within core areas of municipal limits, excluding areas/sectors developed by Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Housing Board (Haryana), Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, and areas governed by Town and Country Planning Department (Haryana).

It will also apply to plots allowed to be subdivided under other government policies/rules.

The parameters like Floor Area Ratio (FAR), ground coverage, and plot height will remain consistent with the original residential scheme. The building line of the original scheme will also be maintained, he said.

According to the statement, to apply for the conversion, the property owners need to pay a scrutiny fee of Rs 10 per square metre, conversion charges as per the notification of the Town and Country Planning Department, and development charges of 5 per cent of commercial collector rate per square metre. They also need to pay a composition fee of Rs 160 per square metre on the converted area.

The application process will be facilitated through an online portal developed by the Urban Local Bodies Department. It will involve scrutiny fees and document submission as outlined in the policy.

As per the statement, the policy is expected to benefit property owners and the government. Property owners will be able to convert their residential plots to commercial use for increased economic opportunities, while the government will generate revenue from the conversion charges and development charges.

The policy will also help to regulate commercial activities in planned areas, leading to better urban planning and development, it added.

Municipalities will survey to identify illegal commercial conversions and map road rights-of-way and affected plots. They will issue notices to property owners of illegal conversions, giving them 30 days to restore the property or apply for regularisation. Non-compliance may lead to legal actions, including sealing or demolition.

If a property is rejected or not applied for regularisation, municipalities may restore the building to its original status, enforce compliance with building parameters, or cancel licenses/permissions, it said.

In another decision, the cabinet approved a comprehensive policy aimed at regularising unauthorised constructions and granting fresh permissions for constructing the first floor or basement or both on single-level booths, shops, and service booths allotted by municipalities or Town Improvement Trusts within municipal limits.

"This policy extends its reach to encompass all municipalities across the state of Haryana. It specifically applies to single-level booths, shops, and service booths allocated by municipalities or Town Improvement Trusts," the statement said, adding that the policy facilitates the regularisation of existing unauthorised constructions, including basements and first floors.

Among other cabinet decisions, the government announced substantial relief measures aimed at supporting the dependents of deceased police personnel.

The cabinet gave ex-post facto approval for the appointment of 50 dependents of the deceased police personnel to the rank of clerk under the Haryana Civil Services (Compassionate Financial Assistance of Appointment) Rules of 2019. PTI SUN BAL BAL