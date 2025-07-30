Haryana chief minister announces 100 sq yd plot for 1 lakh poor families

Kurukshetra, Jul 30 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that one lakh families categorized under 'Antyodaya', who do not possess land, will soon be allotted a 100 square yard plot each.

"Following this milestone, the next phase will commence with the selection of an additional 1 lakh beneficiaries," he said.

The chief minister was speaking at a programme in some villages of Ladwa constituency, an official statement said.

The chief minister had earlier said that the state government will provide plots to the underprivileged families, fulfilling its commitment to ensure "a roof over every head".

Saini has in the past targeted the previous Congress government, alleging they only made hollow promises of giving 100-square yard plots to the poor.

They neither handed over possession nor provided registry papers, Saini had said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said starting from August 15, government hospitals in 10 districts that have been upgraded with modern facilities and equipment on the lines of private hospitals will begin offering treatment for all types of diseases. This initiative aims to provide the people of the state with high-quality healthcare services at affordable rates, he said.

Saini, who also represents Ladwa assembly constituency, was speaking during the programme held in the villages of Dagali, Deeg, Beed Kalwa, and Dhanani.

During the visit, the chief minister listened to public grievances and directed officials on the spot to address them promptly.

He announced Rs 55.41 lakh for a clean drinking water pipeline in village Dagali, Rs 52.64 lakh for village Beed Kalwa, and Rs 27.15 lakh for village Dhanani.

At Deeg, he laid the foundation stone for a primary health centre to be constructed at a cost of over Rs 6.38 crore.

Additionally, the chief minister announced Rs 21 lakh for development works in each of the four villages and assured that all demand letters submitted by the respective sarpanches would be forwarded to the concerned departments for necessary action.

Saini said that farmers in Kurukshetra district cultivate sunflowers on a large scale. Keeping this in view, the government has decided to establish a sunflower oil mill in Shahbad.

Additionally, land has been identified in Rewari for setting up a mustard oil mill, he said.

These two mills will help ensure that farmers receive fair prices for their sunflower and mustard crops, he said.

He further said that Haryana is the first state in the country where all crops are being procured at Minimum Support Price (MSP).

"Moreover, under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, farmers are compensated when they receive lower market prices for vegetables and other crops," he said.

The chief minister said that families with an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh are being provided cooking gas cylinders at a subsidised rate of Rs 500 per cylinder.

Around 18 lakh families across the state are currently benefiting from this scheme, he said.

Similarly, under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh is being provided to eligible citizens. For senior citizens above 70 years of age, the treatment coverage has been extended up to Rs 10 lakh. The state government has released Rs 6 crore for this scheme.

He further added that kidney patients are now receiving free dialysis services in government hospitals. PTI CORR SUN HVA