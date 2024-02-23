Advertisment
Business

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presents Rs 1.89 lakh cr state budget for FY25

NewsDrum Desk
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presents the Budget in the Assembly.

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday presented the budget for the financial year 2024-25 with an allocation of Rs 1.89 lakh crore, more than 11 per cent from the previous fiscal.

Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, said, "For 2024-25, I propose a budget of Rs 1,89,876.61 crore which is 11.37 per cent more than Rs 1,70,490.84 crore (revised estimates) of 2023-24." It is the fifth budget of the BJP-JJP government.

While presenting the budget, Khattar said his government took many steps for the welfare of farmers, while adding that the government was giving a minimum support price on 14 crops.

