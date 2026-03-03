Haryana Chief Secretary reviews robust procurement plan for Rabi marketing season

Chandigarh, Mar 3 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Tuesday chaired a comprehensive review meeting to assess the arrangements for the procurement of various crops under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) for the Rabi Marketing Season 2026-27.

The procurement schedule for mustard, gram, lentil, sunflower and summer moong was reviewed in detail, with lentil to be procured from March 20 to April 30, mustard from March 28 to May 1, gram from April 1 to May 10, summer moong from May 15 to June 20, and sunflower from June 1 to June 30.

The meeting focused on ensuring smooth, transparent and farmer-friendly procurement operations across the State, an official statement said.

During the review, it was informed by the officials that the area under cultivation and production of key crops has registered encouraging growth in 2025-26.

Mustard production is expected to be 13.17 lakh metric tonnes. Similarly, sunflower production is projected at 0.70 lakh metric tonnes, while gram and lentil have also shown improvement. Summer moong production is estimated at 98 thousand metric tonnes.

The Chief Secretary expressed satisfaction over the higher production estimates and directed officers to ensure timely procurement so that farmers receive remunerative prices without delay.

The meeting also reviewed the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the current season.

The MSP for mustard has been fixed at Rs 6,200 per quintal, for gram at Rs 5,875 per quintal, for lentil at Rs 7,000 per quintal, for sunflower at Rs 7,721 per quintal and for summer moong at Rs 8,768 per quintal.

Officials were directed to ensure adequate awareness among farmers regarding MSP and procurement modalities.

Reviewing past procurement performance, officials informed that Haryana has consistently ensured effective procurement under the PSS.

In 2024-25, over 8.12 lakh metric tonnes of mustard were procured.

For 2025-26, procurement is being streamlined in line with Central government approvals.

The Chief Secretary directed that adequate infrastructure, manpower and logistics be put in place well before the commencement of procurement. PTI SUN DRR