Haryana Chief Secy directs officials to formulate action plans to improve essential amenities at IMT Manesar

Chandigarh, Sep 20 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday directed officials to formulate comprehensive action plans for the improvement of essential amenities such as roads and street lighting in industrial areas of Manesar town in Gurugram district.

Advertisment

He emphasized that Industrial Model Township Manesar plays a vital role in the economic development of Haryana, an official statement said.

Kaushal directed the Municipal Commissioner, Manesar (Gurugram) to prepare an action plan to upgrade the basic facilities in the IMT Manesar area.

During a meeting with members of the industry from Manesar to deliberate on ways to enhance facilities in the IMT area, Kaushal lauded the development efforts carried out by Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation in enhancing the green belt along major roads in IMT, Manesar.

According to the statement, he emphasized the need to extend this green belt development to the internal roads of the IMT Sector, similar to the major thoroughfares. Furthermore, he urged industrialists to collaborate with the Municipal Corporation to actively maintain the green belt in front of their respective plots.

After holding an in-depth discussion with the delegation members, the Chief Secretary directed the officers to prioritize and quickly address the problems of the industrial units in the area. PTI SUN SGC NB MR