Haryana clears final alignment of Gurugram-Faridabad-Noida-Greater Noida Namo Bharat RRTS corridor

Chandigarh, Feb 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that the government approved the final alignment of the Gurugram-Faridabad-Noida-Greater Noida Namo Bharat RRTS-cum-Metro Corridor.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, the government approved the final alignment of the RRTS-cum-Metro Corridor, he said.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being finalised, and directions have been issued to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the Government of India agency responsible for executing the project, he said.

He said that the project aligns with the vision of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, under the "Namo Bharat" initiative, which aims to connect major economic hubs across the country through fast, safe, and modern transit systems.

Saini said the proposed corridor will span approximately 64 km, with nearly 52 km falling within Haryana. More than just a rail line, the project is envisioned as a transformative regional mobility network integrating key economic centres such as Gurugram, Faridabad, and Noida within the NCR.

It will offer seamless and high-speed travel to lakhs of commuters, significantly reduce traffic congestion, and contribute positively to environmental sustainability, he informed the State Assembly.

He said that in the Gurugram segment, an integrated RRTS and Metro section of about 14.5 kilometres has been approved between IFFCO Chowk and Gwal Pahari.

Key stations will include Sector-29, Millennium City Centre, Sector-52, Wazirabad, Sector-57, and Sector-58/61. This section will interconnect with the Delhi Metro Yellow Line, the Gurugram Metro Corridor, and the Rapid Metro network, ensuring seamless multi-modal connectivity.

The objective is not only to reduce travel time but also to integrate the entire city's transit ecosystem, he said.

Similarly, in the Faridabad region, an integrated section of approximately 16 kilometres has been approved from Sainik Colony to Badshahpur.

This stretch will cover important areas, including the NIT region, Bata Chowk, Sectors 12 to 15, and key parts of New Faridabad. It will connect with the Delhi Metro Violet Line, further strengthening regional connectivity and accelerating both industrial and residential development.

Saini emphasized that the project prioritizes not only infrastructure development but also public convenience and environmental balance.

Noise barriers will be installed on viaduct sections constructed within urban areas to minimize sound pollution and preserve the quality of life alongside modern transit expansion, he said.

He said that the corridor will open new avenues for investment, employment generation, and balanced urban growth in Haryana.

Considering the rising population and increasing traffic pressure in cities like Gurugram and Faridabad, the project is being designed to meet future mobility demands.

With close coordination between the Central and State Governments, the administration is committed to ensuring timely execution, he said.

Reassuring the House, the Chief Minister said that the DPR will be finalized at the earliest to accelerate implementation, ensuring that citizens of Haryana benefit from world-class, safe, and modern public transport.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister made another announcement concerning land ownership in Chhachhrauli in Yamunanagar.

He said that the land under Khasra (plot-specific land documents) numbers 125, 152, and 134 has remained under government ownership since 1887.

However, the land has long been recorded as 'Gair Mumkin Abadi', and residents have constructed houses there for decades. Registrations of these properties continued until 2020.

Notably, Gair Mumkin Abadi in land records refers to uncultivable land situated within or adjacent to a residential settlement.

Saini said that residents had also approached former Haryana minister Kanwar Pal, regarding the issue and acknowledging their demands, the government has now decided to grant ownership rights to eligible families.

After verification of on-site possession through official records and surveys, rightful ownership will be conferred upon long-settled residents, he said. PTI SUN MR