Haryana CM asks officials to ensure timely completion of infra projects

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday directed officials to ensure that all major infrastructure and public utility projects initiated this year are completed within the stipulated timeframe while strictly adhering to prescribed standards and quality parameters.

He said that timely completion of these projects will enable citizens to benefit from them at the earliest.

Saini also instructed that all concerned departments must regularly prepare monthly review reports of these projects and upload them on the 'State Pragati Dashboard'.

This, he said, will not only ensure transparency but also facilitate continuous monitoring of the pace of implementation.

The chief minister was presiding over a meeting to review the progress of mega projects costing more than Rs 75 crore at the State Pragati Dashboard.

The "Pragati Dashboard" for Haryana is a platform used for real-time management and monitoring of the state's projects, particularly mega projects.

During the meeting, the chief minister emphasised that project delays leading to increased costs must be treated seriously, and the officials responsible for the same should be held accountable.

According to an official statement, Saini directed all departments to promptly address obstacles to project implementation and to prioritise development projects to ensure the public benefit from these services in a timely manner.

It was informed by the officials during the meeting that more than 90 per cent of the construction work of the Government Medical College in Jind has been completed and the project is targeted for completion by the end of December next year.

Likewise, 95 per cent of the construction work on the War Memorial on the 'First War of Independence' in Ambala Cantonment has been completed and is expected to be fully ready by January 2026.

Saini said that the state government is committed to timely completion of all development projects in the public interest. PTI SUN HVA