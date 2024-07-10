Haryana CM chairs meetings of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panchkula metropolitan development authorities

Chandigarh, Jul 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday chaired meetings of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Panchkula metropolitan development authorities and approved various projects.

At the 13th meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), a budget of Rs 2,887.32 crore was approved for the financial year 2024-25.

The meeting also held detailed discussions on various agendas, including increasing the CCTV cameras for city surveillance and adaptive traffic management and constructing new water treatment plants.

The GMDA approved the implementation of CCTV project phase-3 for Gurugram city surveillance and adaptive traffic management at an estimated cost of Rs 422 crore, said an official statement.

With this, high-quality CCTV cameras will be installed at different locations, increasing the number from approximately 4,000 to about 14,000, it said.

The meeting also approved the construction of a flyover at the junction of Sector 45-46-51-52 with an allocation of Rs 52 crore for the project which is aimed at decongesting traffic.

Similarly, to alleviate congestion at the intersection of Sector 85-86-89-90, another flyover will be constructed.

The project for upgradation of Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) was also approved in the meeting. Under this, an elevated corridor and interchange will be constructed from Vatika Chowk in Gurugram to NH-48 CPR. The estimated cost of this project is Rs 620 crore.

To provide modern sports infrastructure for sportspersons, the GMDA also approved the upgradation of Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Gurugram, at an estimated cost of Rs 634.30 crore.

The meeting also approved the procurement of 200 electric buses, an initiative which aims to provide safe, reliable, clean, and affordable city bus services to the residents of Gurugram.

For providing and laying the Master Storm Water Drainage System in Sector 76-80 along National Highway-48, the GMDA approved Rs 215 crore.

Other topics discussed during the meeting included the drainage improvement plan, door-to-door garbage collection, construction of a civil hospital, a new bus stand, among others, the statement said.

Expressing concern over the issue of water-logging during the monsoon in Gurugram, the chief minister said that officers must not show any laxity in addressing this issue.

He asked them to utilize all resources to resolve water-logging promptly.

Saini stated that he would personally visit Gurugram to oversee the situation, and no negligence will be tolerated.

He directed the state chief secretary to hold the concerned officers accountable for their responsibilities in this regard.

Union Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation and member of parliament from Gurugram Rao Inderjit Singh, along with other members of the GMDA, attended the meeting through videoconferencing.

During a meeting of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA), a project worth approximately Rs 2,600 crore was approved to provide drinking water address the problem of drainage in Faridabad, the official statement said.

A project worth Rs 1,289 crore was approved for replacement of old sewage system for drainage of rainwater. This project includes rehabilitation/replacement of main sewer, intersection of storm water drain, and repair/rehabilitation of damaged pipes.

Furthermore, to ensure uninterrupted water supply and to improve the groundwater level, a project related to the development of water bodies along the Yamuna river was also approved, with an estimated cost of Rs 17 crore.

In the meeting, approval was also given to two projects to connect East Faridabad with West Faridabad. The total cost of these projects will be around Rs 1,530 crore.

The project from East Faridabad to West Faridabad (Badhkal route) proposes the construction of five flyovers, five U-turns, and a connecting flyover at Ankhir Chowk (From Surajkund side).

Additionally, approach roads, service roads, and drainage facilities will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 848 crore.

Similarly, around Rs 682 crore will be spent on the project from East Faridabad to West Faridabad (Bata route). This includes the construction of four flyovers, three U-turns, an underpass, and a connecting flyover towards Mullah Hotel at Masjid Chowk.

Additionally, approach roads, service roads, and drainage facilities will also be completed.

The chief minister also chaired the meetings of Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority and the Sonipat Metropolitan Development Authority.